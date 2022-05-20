disBalancer Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $109,984.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 410.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.14 or 0.04250686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00511121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00033261 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,559.47 or 1.76155850 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008859 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,121,736 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

