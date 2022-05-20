Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Doma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOMA. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Doma alerts:

Doma stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. Doma has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Doma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $110,108,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 25.9% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 2,571,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 105.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after buying an additional 3,683,441 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 551,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About Doma (Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.