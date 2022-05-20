Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $569.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will report $569.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $569.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $569.30 million. Dropbox posted sales of $530.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. 4,077,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,605. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,520 shares of company stock worth $1,686,235 over the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,923 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after buying an additional 92,393 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 545,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

