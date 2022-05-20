Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.60. 60,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 205.07, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Dynatrace by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.