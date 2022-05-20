Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Dynatrace also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.74-0.77 EPS.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Dynatrace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,743. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 205.07, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,268,000 after acquiring an additional 417,094 shares during the period. Advent International Corp MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,266,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after acquiring an additional 396,246 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 758,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,280,000 after purchasing an additional 181,857 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

