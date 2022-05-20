Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Dynatrace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.33.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. 88,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,743. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.07, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

