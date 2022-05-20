Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 908 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $72,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after purchasing an additional 64,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,782 shares of company stock worth $11,008,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.12. 567,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,887. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.35 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.97.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

