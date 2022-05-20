Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Aptiv worth $100,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.85. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

