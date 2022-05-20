Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 76,624 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $54,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WING shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Wingstop stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,673. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $138.49.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,429 shares of company stock worth $330,888. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

