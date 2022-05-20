Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $61,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Clarivate by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $16,692,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of Clarivate stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,151. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360 in the last ninety days. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.