Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,017,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,098 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $78,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3,006.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,985. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $1,491,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,560,079.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $893,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,656 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,863 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

