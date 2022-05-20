Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $49.54 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,505 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Trex worth $49,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.71. 1,384,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,091. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.05. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

