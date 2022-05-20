Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $67.31 Million Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,755 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.38% of John Bean Technologies worth $67,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,471,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,397,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after buying an additional 41,680 shares during the period.

JBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

NYSE JBT traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.80. 211,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,796. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $35,067.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $101,397 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

