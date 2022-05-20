Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,338,404 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of UiPath worth $59,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,160,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $759,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,987 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,513,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $718,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,739,703 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $196,746,000 after buying an additional 801,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 263.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,337 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $195,043,000 after buying an additional 2,687,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,638,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.