Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $86,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,238 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after buying an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,160,000 after buying an additional 2,354,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.74) to £111 ($136.83) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.95) to £110 ($135.60) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($123.27) to £120 ($147.93) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,169,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $205.17 billion, a PE ratio of -201.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

