Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 137,549 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137,549 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $88,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Entegris by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.12. 1,081,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

