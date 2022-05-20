Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 54,916 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,916 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Align Technology worth $82,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Align Technology by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Align Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Align Technology by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,341. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.69 and a 200-day moving average of $504.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.64 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

