Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,815 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of Chart Industries worth $93,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $167,000.

GTLS traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $171.53. 312,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,089. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.64. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.53.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

