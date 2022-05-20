Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $137.26

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $137.26 and last traded at $137.31, with a volume of 32072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.47.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after buying an additional 30,686 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,879,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

