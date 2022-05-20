ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.17.

ECNCF opened at $4.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

