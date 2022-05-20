ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Standpoint Research boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.60.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$87.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.5083056 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

