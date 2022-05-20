Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of EPC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,018. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.57.
In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
