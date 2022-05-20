Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,018. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

