Einsteinium Market Capitalization Reaches $2.67 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.67 million and $9,338.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00235446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017086 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001994 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003098 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,575,162 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.