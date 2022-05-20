Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGO. StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.