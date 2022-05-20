Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Up 3%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $298.86 and last traded at $294.85. 56,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,983,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $279.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.76 and its 200-day moving average is $267.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,169,012 shares of company stock worth $332,350,306. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.