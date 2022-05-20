Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFC. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

EFC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 15,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 39.86. The stock has a market cap of $888.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.61). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 63.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 370.8% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,096,000 after buying an additional 1,554,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,421 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 596.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 990,742 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

