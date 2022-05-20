EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Raised to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Sidoti currently has $137.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $102.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

