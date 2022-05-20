Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.83.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of Emera stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. Emera has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.