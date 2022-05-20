ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.59

Shares of ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and traded as low as $20.13. ENB Financial shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 930 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74.

Get ENB Financial alerts:

About ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.