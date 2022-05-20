ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.59

Shares of ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and traded as low as $20.13. ENB Financial shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 930 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74.
About ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP)
