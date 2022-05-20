Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after buying an additional 2,164,782 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after buying an additional 848,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $775,726,000 after buying an additional 481,925 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 117.47%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

