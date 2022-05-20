Energi Hits 1-Day Volume of $493,790.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Energi has traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $57.58 million and $493,790.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00098139 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019725 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00309257 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00026777 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,046,263 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

