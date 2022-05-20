Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENVA. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. Enova International has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $978.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 17.45%. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 27.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

