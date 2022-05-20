Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 246,239 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,239 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Weyerhaeuser worth $31,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

