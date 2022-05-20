Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 311,320 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,350,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 311,320 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $50,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX increased its position in CSX by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

CSX stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

