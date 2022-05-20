Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 45,482 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,411 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,482 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $33,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCX opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

