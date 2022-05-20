Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 8,417 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $43,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $801.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 218.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,043.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $640.00 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

