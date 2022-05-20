Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,074 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Exelon worth $42,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

