Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $35.98 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Atlassian worth $35,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atlassian by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 996.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Atlassian by 79.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $174.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.05.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.56.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

