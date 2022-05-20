EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 312,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of EOG Resources worth $94,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $132.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.22.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.