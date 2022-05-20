Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,054,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,481,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.26% of Realty Income as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.51. 174,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,849. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

