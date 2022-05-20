Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340,542 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.54% of Omnicom Group worth $84,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,181,000 after purchasing an additional 591,257 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,369,000 after purchasing an additional 571,289 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMC stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.06. 26,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,230. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

