Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,049,208 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,679 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,049,208 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $71,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,125,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

