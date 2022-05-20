Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,989 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $60,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,029 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,766. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.