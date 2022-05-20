EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 546,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,568. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 218.54%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,406,000 after acquiring an additional 126,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,615,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,687,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 530,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

