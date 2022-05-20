Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after acquiring an additional 475,688 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,214,000 after purchasing an additional 110,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 37,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

