Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 214 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,342,000. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,349,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF opened at $61.72 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.83.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

