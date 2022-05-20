Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,801,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV opened at $225.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.74 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

