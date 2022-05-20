ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 63,816 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,569,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 749.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 121,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 107,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 111,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

