ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Stock Position Reduced by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 461.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.36. 1,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,104. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20.

