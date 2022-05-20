Etherland One Day Volume Hits $1,593.00 (ELAND)

Etherland (ELAND) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. Etherland has a market capitalization of $308,148.67 and approximately $1,593.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherland coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherland has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Etherland alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,906.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Etherland Profile

ELAND is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Etherland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.